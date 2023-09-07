Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.