Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

