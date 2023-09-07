Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $146.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

