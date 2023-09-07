Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 0.6 %

Post stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.67. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

