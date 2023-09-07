Cerity Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

