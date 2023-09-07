Cerity Partners LLC Has $455,000 Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

