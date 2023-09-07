Cerity Partners LLC Has $461,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

