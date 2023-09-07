Cerity Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after buying an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

JHX stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

JHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

