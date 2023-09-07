Cerity Partners LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.