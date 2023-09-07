Cerity Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.41.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.17%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.