Cerity Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,903,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,137,000 after purchasing an additional 960,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,021,000 after acquiring an additional 339,151 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

