Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

