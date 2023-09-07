Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after buying an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 958,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 968,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

