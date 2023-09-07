Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,923. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPI opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average is $237.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

