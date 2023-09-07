Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 20.7 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $124.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

