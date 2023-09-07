Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHAB. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Enhabit stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

