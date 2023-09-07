Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.32. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

