Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,353.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $228,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

THRM opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

