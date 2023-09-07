Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,148.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -6.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.