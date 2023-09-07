Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.