Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,837 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 316,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dave Stephenson bought 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.78. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.