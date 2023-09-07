Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 689 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

View Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.