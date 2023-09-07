Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

