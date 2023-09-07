Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,079,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BYD opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Argus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

