Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.