Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

