Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares in the company, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,961. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

