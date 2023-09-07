Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock worth $23,012,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

