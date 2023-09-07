Cerity Partners LLC Sells 333 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

