Cerity Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

