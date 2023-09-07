Cerity Partners LLC Sells 373 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $404.85 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

