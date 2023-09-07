Cerity Partners LLC Sells 70 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $223.36 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

