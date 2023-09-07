Cerity Partners LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Several analysts have commented on CLDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

