Cerity Partners LLC Takes $467,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,115 shares of company stock worth $36,304,793. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AN opened at $156.35 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

