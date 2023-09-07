Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 2.8 %

MED stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

