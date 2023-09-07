Citigroup Inc. Acquires 62,985 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

DAWN opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -2.01. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.