Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

