Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 122 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

