E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

