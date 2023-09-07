E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,525 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

