Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 16.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT opened at $197.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

