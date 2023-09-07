Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,124 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 74.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 196.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

