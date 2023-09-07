Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:WDS opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

