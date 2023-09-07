Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,715 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 158.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem stock opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $116.68 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

