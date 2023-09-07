Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,095 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,642 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

