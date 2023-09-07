Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $49.28 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

