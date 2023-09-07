Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $161.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.