Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $210.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.