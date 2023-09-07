Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3,204.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $207.73 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

