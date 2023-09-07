Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 263.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 412,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after buying an additional 151,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

